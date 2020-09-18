Kentucky Pizza Place Resides in a Haunted Old Jail

Jailhouse Pizza serves up delicious pizza with an interesting location. Located in Bradenburg Kentucky, Jailhouse Pizza's unique restaurant is a short drive from the Tri-State. It's about an hour and a half away from Evansville, so not too bad of a drive for pizza served up with some haunted history.

The jail was built in 1906 and who would have thought just over 100 years later, that jail would be a popular pizza joint? Jailhouse Pizza even says some of their inmates were never released and still roam the old jail. Check out the photos of Jailhouse Pizza below courtesy of Bobby from the Haunted History of Kentucky Facebook group!