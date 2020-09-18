You Can Own This Creepy Old Indiana Jail for Under $100K

Have you ever wanted to own your very own landmark? What about your very own jail? Maybe you're just a fan of sleeping in weird places? Either way this may be the future home for you!

Indiana Landmarks have a creepy old jail in Wabash Indiana and it's on the market. It's not too expensive either as it's $79,000. However the renovations are going to cost you a pretty penny. The outside of the old jail is beautiful, but the inside is definitely a...uhhh fixer upper. Interested? Here's the listing.

Do you think it's haunted?