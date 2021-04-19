What’s Cookin’? Kentucky Turkey Hot Brown Casserole [Recipe]

Without a doubt, my absolute favorite sandwich is a Kentucky Hot Brown. And, yes! I have had the original at the Brown Hotel in downtown Louisville. And, I may (though I will not completely confirm it) have a Brown Hotel copycat recipe for their sandwich. And it's AMAZING!

Well, this week here on our What's Cookin'? segment, our friend Brooklyn Maple, from Kentucky Legend, is serving up a unique twist on the classic Hot Brown. It's actually a Hot Brown in the form of a casserole. It looks absolutely delicious. Here's how to make the Kentucky Turkey Hot Brown Casserole.

KENTUCKY TURKEY HOT BROWN CASSEROLE



3 tbsp butter

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 1/2 cups 3.25% milk

1/2 tsp each salt and pepper

Pinch ground nutmeg

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

8 thick slices day-old white sandwich bread, toasted

16 slices Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Turkey

2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

8 slices bacon, cooked

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Melt butter in large skillet set over medium heat. Sprinkle flour over top; cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes or until smooth.

2. Slowly whisk in milk; bring to boil, whisking constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring constantly, for 8 to 10 minutes or until thickened slightly. Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Remove from heat; stir in Parmesan cheese.

3. Arrange toasted bread slices in single layer in bottom of greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish, trimming edges if necessary. Top each bread slice with 2 turkey slices.

4. Pour cheese sauce over top; sprinkle with Swiss cheese. Arrange bacon slices over top. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until cheese is melted, and filling is bubbling and heated through. Sprinkle with chives.

Tip: Garnish with chopped tomatoes, as well, if desired.

To see other delicious Kentucky Legend recipes, CLICK HERE.

