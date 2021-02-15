What’s Cookin’? Kentucky Legend’s Breakfast Hash with Ham [Recipe]

Each Monday here on WBKR, Angel and I welcome a special guest to our What's Cookin'? segment. We developed this feature years ago with the intent of giving you delicious recipes that you can try at home. The third Monday of each month, we are joined by Brooklyn Maple, from Kentucky Legend. Kentucky Legend, by the way, is our official What's Cookin'? sponsor. Usually, Brooklyn serves up amazing lunch and dinner recipes. Today, she's serving up a big ole helping of breakfast.

Check this out! Here's a great recipe for Breakfast Hash.

BREAKFAST HASH w/ HAM, POTATO AND KALE



2 Yukon Gold or Russet potatoes (about 8 oz each)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 red pepper, seeded and chopped

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp paprika

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp each salt and pepper

2 cups diced Kentucky Legend Artisan Crafted Series Brown Sugar BBQ Ham

2 cups thinly sliced kale, stems removed

4 poached eggs (see Tip)

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Peel potatoes and cut in half; place in saucepan of cold water. Bring to boil; boil for 15 to 20 minutes or until fork-tender. Drain and let cool slightly. Dice potatoes; set aside.

Heat olive oil in skillet set over medium heat; sauté onion and garlic for 3 minutes. Add red pepper and reserved potatoes. Season with thyme, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes or until potatoes are golden brown.

Add ham; cook for about 5 minutes or until heated through. Add kale; cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute or until wilted.

Serve hash with eggs on top. Sprinkle with parsley.

Pro tip: To poach eggs, bring saucepan or skillet of water to a boil. Add 1 tsp vinegar; reduce heat to simmer. Crack one egg into a small dish. Swirling water, gently add egg to water. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until desired doneness. Remove with slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel–lined plate. Repeat with remaining eggs.

