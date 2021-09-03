Road trip alert! There's an underground limestone mine in Kentucky that you can take a boat, kayak, or paddleboard tour in...and it's haunted. Once again this year, they are offering haunted boat tours.

The Gorge Underground is an abandoned limestone mine that is naturally filled by an underground spring that waterfalls into the mine from several locations. Located in Rogers, Kentucky, guests can take a one-hour guided kayak, stand-up paddleboard or cave boat tour throughout this amazing mine.

You and your family can take a socially distancing-friendly guided tour through The Gorge Underground. They will provide you with all of the equipment that you will need for the tour and sanitize everything in between trips.

Last year, they decided to do something really cool that turned a lot of heads. They were offering haunted boat tours. If you missed out on the scary fun, they are bringing back the haunted boat tours in 2021. Turns out, this place has a lot of paranormal activity going on there. It sounds pretty scary. Think about it. You're in an abandoned mine filled with water and it's pitch black!

According to The Gorge Underground, here's what you can expect on the Haunted Mine Tour in 2021:

Your descent into the darkness of the Gorge Underground has gone from cool to chilling. Your journey starts in a custom-built cave boat winding through the 100-year-old mine, but you and the other guests won't be alone as zombie miners have overtaken the Gorge Underground. With frightening music, décor, and characters, this tour will have you at the edge of your seat. Dare to descend?

Tours are going on weekends through Halloween. For more information and to book your trip, click here.

Prepared to be spooked! This sounds like too much fun. Oh, and if you're too scared to take the haunted boat tour, you can still do the regular kayak, paddleboard, or boat tours year-round.

