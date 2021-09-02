“The Case from Hell” on Shaped by Faith

Aimee Cabo, host of The Cure Radio Show, Award Winning Author and Transformational Speaker shares her story of sexual abuse on Shaped by Faith.

Aimee/s life is a testament to the power of honesty, love, and belief.

At age 15, Aimee was part of what the Miami Media dubbed "The Case from Hell"—a sexual abuse case that pitted her parents against Aimee and her sister. To this day, Aimee credits her faith in God and the love of her support network for getting her through surviving child abuse.

Aimee Cabo experienced horrific trauma at an early age being emotionally and sexually abused by her parents.

Her family secrets burst in the spotlight when Aimee and her sister went to the authorities. In her riveting memoir, Aimee Cabo shares the inside story of a young girl’s courage to stand up to her abusers.

Love is the Answer, God is the Cure follows a woman who triumphed against all the odds, persevered to find true love and form a family that could withstand anything.

To order Aimee's book or to hear her podcast go to https://aimeespurpose.com/

radio podcast https://aimeespurpose.com/radio-show/