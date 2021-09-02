Fall Fun Begins September 18th at Lark Ranch in Loogootee, Indiana

Are you ready for fall weather and fun? Lark Ranch in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season this month on September 18th, and you don't want to miss out on all of the fall festivities there. You might be wondering what Lark Ranch is, exactly. Lark Ranch is a family-owned and operated corn maze and pumpkin patch, with rides and attractions that will be fun for everyone in the family. They announced new rides, new farm animals, new fair food, and more for the 2021 season. Young or old, you'll be hardpressed not to find something at Lark Ranch that you wouldn't enjoy.

Lark Ranch is home to a train ride over a mile long, corn maze, pumpkins, hayride, ponies, zip line, animals & more. Loogootee's Lark Ranch also has a 36 Passenger Carousel as well as New Amusement Rides. Oh, and they also offer fair food! That's what I am most looking forward to if I am being honest.

Tickets are only $12 and include unlimited rides on the amusement equipment. Children under 2 years old and younger are free. They also offer free admission for active military. Veterans can come in at half-price admission.

Loogootee's Lark Ranch opens on September 18th and will be open weekends through Halloween. You can purchase tickets and learn more about Lark Ranch by clicking here

Want to see what you can expect at your visit to Lark Ranch? Check out the photos below!

Check Out Lark Ranch In Loogootee, Indiana

