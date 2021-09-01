Pumpkin Spice, Toasted Marshmallow, and Other Fall-Flavored Seltzers Are On The Way
Who says that seltzers are just for summer? Apparently now they are the drink of fall too!
Bud Light is now selling new "Fall Flannel" seltzer variety packs. Why "Fall Flannel"? That's because each can has an ugly sweater design. Not only that, but they are also "fall" flavored seltzers.
There have been other alcoholic beverage makers who have created fall-flavored drinks in the past. The most notable one being Samuel Adams and their Sweater Weather brews that include Octoberfest and Jack-O. You could also throw in something like a Redd's Apple Ale or an Angry Orchard into the mix of "fall drinks", however, Bud Light is creating quite the buzz (no pun intended) with their latest release.
According to Bud Light, here's what you can expect with each flavor:
- Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin Spice: Combines pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla flavors
- Bud Light Seltzer Apple Crisp: Designed to taste like apple pie in drinkable form
- Bud Light Seltzer Toasted Marshmallow: Tastes like sweet marshmallow with a hint of chocolate flavor
- Bud Light Seltzer Maple Pear: Pairs maple syrup and pear flavor
I'm not going to lie, I really don't care much for seltzers. That being said, three of the four of these seltzers are ones that I actually wouldn't mind trying.
We all know someone who is obsessed with drinking seltzers. They became wildly popular over the past couple of years or so. For many, it has become their "go-to" adult beverage. Most people like to enjoy them on a nice summer day. Now, with these new flavors, you can enjoy a seltzer on a cozy Autumn day.
The Fall Flannel variety pack hits shelves nationwide starting September 6th in 12 oz. slim can variety 12-packs, and they will be available through the end of October.
