Pumpkin Spice, Toasted Marshmallow, and Other Fall-Flavored Seltzers Are On The Way

Who says that seltzers are just for summer? Apparently now they are the drink of fall too!

Bud Light is now selling new "Fall Flannel" seltzer variety packs. Why "Fall Flannel"? That's because each can has an ugly sweater design. Not only that, but they are also "fall" flavored seltzers.

There have been other alcoholic beverage makers who have created fall-flavored drinks in the past. The most notable one being Samuel Adams and their Sweater Weather brews that include Octoberfest and Jack-O. You could also throw in something like a Redd's Apple Ale or an Angry Orchard into the mix of "fall drinks", however, Bud Light is creating quite the buzz (no pun intended) with their latest release.

The Bud Light "Fall Flannel" Seltzer Variety Packs feature four fall-inspired flavors Peppermint Pattie, Apple Crisp & Ginger Snap alongside classic Cranberry.

According to Bud Light, here's what you can expect with each flavor:

Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin Spice: Combines pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla flavors

Combines pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla flavors Bud Light Seltzer Apple Crisp: Designed to taste like apple pie in drinkable form

Designed to taste like apple pie in drinkable form Bud Light Seltzer Toasted Marshmallow: Tastes like sweet marshmallow with a hint of chocolate flavor

Tastes like sweet marshmallow with a hint of chocolate flavor Bud Light Seltzer Maple Pear: Pairs maple syrup and pear flavor

Bud Light

I'm not going to lie, I really don't care much for seltzers. That being said, three of the four of these seltzers are ones that I actually wouldn't mind trying.

We all know someone who is obsessed with drinking seltzers. They became wildly popular over the past couple of years or so. For many, it has become their "go-to" adult beverage. Most people like to enjoy them on a nice summer day. Now, with these new flavors, you can enjoy a seltzer on a cozy Autumn day.

The Fall Flannel variety pack hits shelves nationwide starting September 6th in 12 oz. slim can variety 12-packs, and they will be available through the end of October.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

Pumpkin Inspired Goodies for Fall

The Easiest Mulled Apple Cider Recipe Ever

The Beer Can Canldes Everybody Wants