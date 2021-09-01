Historic Newburgh Fireworks Announce New Location Due to River Levels

EvgeniyQ

The Historic Newburgh Fireworks are set to take place this Labor Day Weekend. The fireworks are set to take place on September 4th, and not only will there be an amazing fireworks show, the night will also host the Evening in the Park event as well. Food trucks, live music, fireworks, it's a full evening of fun.

Typically this event takes place down on the Newburgh riverfront. Historic Newburg Inc recently changed from having the annual fireworks show on July 4th to having them Labor Day weekend due to the river levels in July making it harder to schedule the fireworks. This year however mother nature had other plans, and the river levels are high for Labor Day weekend as well. Historic Newburgh Inc. put out a statement today saying that the show is still on, it will just be taking place at a different location. The new viewing location for the fireworks and event area will be at Newburgh Junior Baseball League Mulzer Fields.

Here's what Historic Newburgh says about the changes:

(Newburgh, Indiana) The German American Bank Newburgh Fireworks and Evening in the Park will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021. Due to the unexpected rise in the water in the Ohio River, and at the urgence of the United States Coast Guard for safety, the spectator viewing location for the Newburgh Fireworks and Evening in the Park has changed. The new spectator location for the fireworks will be at the Newburgh Junior Baseball League Mulzer Fields located at 9511 W. IN 662, Newburgh, IN 47630. No public parking will be allowed at the baseball fields. Parking will be available just a short walk down the Newburgh Rivertown Trail at the Newburgh Trailhead, St John’s Church, Mother Theresa’s Treasures, Titzer Family Funeral Home, downtown Newburgh public parking lots, and any legal street parking in the area. No shuttle service will be provided. Food trucks will be in the gravel parking lot at the baseball fields, and spectators can pick their viewing spot in the adjacent open field to the west of the gravel lot. 4:00 PM – Evening in the Park Begins, Food Trucks, Myriad Brewery Bierstube Begin Serving 7:30 PM - Proclamation, Flag Raising & National Anthem 8:00 PM – Fireworks A special thank you to Town of Newburgh, Newburgh Police Department, Newburgh Fire Department, Ohio Township Fire Department, Newburgh Junior Baseball, Mulzer Crushed Stone, and Jagoe Homes for working with Historic Newburgh to make this location change possible.

Even with this last-minute location change, the show will still go on and the event won't be cutting any corners!

