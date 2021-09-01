13 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Ark Crisis Children’s Center in Evansville

Being a parent is very rewarding but it's also very hard. Like, no one can really prepare you for how hard it is - you just have to live it. There are so many things that you go through that make you want to throw in the towel - hours of crying that you can't stop, explosive poops that you weren't prepared for, Legos on the floor that you don't see, and my favorite - child care.

I remember when I was pregnant, I heard horror stories about how hard it was to find good childcare. If you don't secure your spot at least eight years before they arrive, well you might as well quit your job. I was very fortunate to find someone who was fantastic with my daughter but I started the entire process all over again when my daughter had to go to preschool. There were so many tears because you just don't know what goes on with your most precious little human when you drop them off. And I can't even imagine if I didn't have family around to help out in times of crisis - yes we all have those times.

Today, I saw a post from a local organization that I felt like I needed to share with our community because it was so eye-opening to me.

Ark Crisis Childen's Center provides FREE short-term child care to families who are in times of stress. They are located at 415 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville, IN. You can find out more info at arkcrisis.org.