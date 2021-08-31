How To Take The Perfect Power Nap According To Science

Sometimes you need a good power nap to get through the workday. There's actually a correct way to take a power nap, according to science.

We've all hit that slump at work where we are running on fumes. The caffeine and coffee have already worn off from this morning. Sure, you could always go to the break room and pour another cup of Joe to get through the day. OR...you could consider taking a power nap on your break. As a matter of fact, taking a power nap, if done right it can actually give us the boost we need to get through the rest of our day, according to science!

If I'm being honest, one of the biggest regrets of my childhood is not taking full advantage of naptime. What I would give to have a designated hour nap at work! As we know, that's not a part of the "adulting" life. However, that doesn't mean that you can't get a nice little power nap in and it wouldn't be just as effective. According to USA Today, a sleep scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital named Rebecca Robbins says that a power nap can "provide the refreshment you need if you're struggling to stay alert or haven't had a good night's sleep."

Robbins also goes on to say that a power nap only really works if done correctly. So how exactly does one "correctly" take a power nap?

Well, according to USA Today, sleep experts say power naps should only be about 20 to 30 minutes, and you don't even have to actually fall asleep. The idea of a "power nap" is to simply recharge, breathe, and relax your mind. Experts say that taking a power nap longer than 40 minutes could leave you feeling “groggy” for at least an hour afterwards, which is not how you want to feel at work.

Some other tips for the perfect power nap include:

Set a specific time and find a comfortable place for your nap.

Keep your alarm away from your bed so you won’t hit snooze and nap for too long.

After your nap don't stay inside, get out and get a little daylight to combat grogginess.

If you’re someone who has trouble sleeping at night, skip the nap.

So, the next time you're at work and you feel like you need to recharge, try taking a quick power nap to see if you're more productive the rest of the day!

(H/T- USA Today)

