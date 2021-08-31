If I could have any pet I wanted, with no laws against me having it, I always thought I would choose a monkey. Like a baby, they seem cute, cuddly, smart, and fun to play with. Then our son's girlfriend asked us to pet sit her baby, pygmy pig. OMG, it was so cute. We hated to send her back and had to keep reminding ourselves that she would eventually get MUCH bigger. Then, saw some photos of Highland miniature calves, and I was hooked.

Granted, unless they are a miniature breed, they will get big too, but they are still adorable. Even when full-grown, they are described as gentle giants. They are kind of like my 6'7 son, Mason. He has been described that way as well and I think he is super cute. In fact, he and a full-grown Highland Cow look a lot alike. They both are big have the same color hair. LOL

But, the miniature Highland calves are just so incredibly cute. Travis wrote an article about a place in Kentucky where you could go, spend time with, and pet some Highland miniature baby calves. Now, we have one right here in the Tristate at Trunnell's Farm Market.

Trunnell's made the announcement on their Facebook page and now want's YOU to help name the adorable baby calf. Here is what they had to say.

SURPRISE...Meet our Baby Highland Calf!

We Need Your Help Naming This Fluffy Blue-Eyed Girl.

Name WINNERS will get “2” FREE ADMISSIONS into our 4th Annual Sunflower Experience Opening THIS SATURDAY, September 4th!

Take a look at her! Isn't she just about the cutest thing ever?

Trunnell's Farm Market/Facebook

If you can think up the perfect name, you could not only have bragging rights and a local claim to fame, but you could win a prize for it too. It's a win all around.

