Illinois Residents Are Apparently Lying To Get Another COVID Shot

Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now estimating that over 1 million people who have received either a Moderna or Pfizer vaccination have decided to go back for more.

Florida leads the nation in people who've gone in unilaterally for a third dose, or "booster shot," but Illinois is close behind, followed by Ohio, California, and Tennessee.

Getty Images

What About People Who Got The Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot Vaccine?

According to ABC News, the news organization that got a peek at some internal documents at the CDC, the estimated 1.1 million people who've decided to get another shot of the COVID-19 vaccine might be an undercount because "although it counts Moderna and Pfizer shot recipients it ignores people who may have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and got another shot."

Getty Images

Is It Dangerous To Get A Third Shot Or Booster Shot Before Being Told To?

As of right now, the CDC is only recommending a 3rd, or booster shot, to individuals who fit the description of "immuno-compromised." The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that boosters for the immuno-compromised may be recommended within the next few weeks, but has not been recommended yet.

While some doctors admit to telling their immuno-compromised patients to get a third shot, other doctors worry that while the vaccine's immunity wears off over time, getting a booster shot too early could lead to less effectiveness than getting a booster shot at the recommended time.

Do Pharmacists Know That You're Lying About Needing Another Vaccination?

I'm going to go with a definite yes to that question. WGN-TV News talked to some pharmacies in Arkansas about those who lie to get another dose:

Pharmacies in Arkansas report they’ve also been noticing people lying about their vaccination status to receive a booster dose before it’s approved. While health officials had hoped Pfizer’s full FDA approval would encourage the unvaccinated to get a shot, pharmacists on the frontline are saying the only noticeable result they’ve seen is more people lying that they’ve never received a COVID-19 vaccine to get the third dose.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

Photos From Rockford IceHogs Last Home Game For 2021 Season

Photo From Rockford IceHogs Last Home Game For 2021 Season
Filed Under: 3rd dose, booster, CDC, COVID-19, illinois, Moderna, Pfizer, recommendations, rockford, vaccination, vaccines
Categories: Evansville News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top