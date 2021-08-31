Missouri Man Believes Government Spraying Chemicals in Skies

A Missouri man recently shared a video that he believes proves the government is spraying harmful chemicals in the skies. You might laugh at this theory, but he's not alone and there is some history to give him reason to question.

His video share happened with just a simple sentence:

That’s not water 💧 vapor

His view is what can be described as the chemtrail conspiracy theory. Wikipedia defines the theory this way:

The chemtrail conspiracy theory posits the erroneous belief that long-lasting condensation trails are "chemtrails" consisting of chemical or biological agents left in the sky by high-flying aircraft, sprayed for nefarious purposes undisclosed to the general public.

Before you judge, watch his video.

Here's something you should know. There is proof that the government has in fact sprayed chemicals over cities without citizen knowledge in the past. Business Insider has an interesting article that talks about how military planes really did spray chemicals over San Francisco back in the 1950's. They were testing how a biological attack would affect large populations.

Oh, and they conducted secret tests over St. Louis, too. It wasn't until the program was discovered that they stopped...or did they?

Get our free mobile app

Are these new vapors in the skies really chemtrails? To my eyes, they look like regular airplane contrails, but there's no real easy way to know.

My point is that you may laugh at this man (and others) talking about the government experimenting on populations, but there is some factual basis for this belief based on provable history.

The truth is out there or maybe I should say "up there".

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after