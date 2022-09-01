Contractor Claims There are 3 Deep Underground Bases in Missouri

It's been rumored for decades and recently became a trend on TikTok. There are many who believe that there are deep underground military bases and that includes one former contractor who says there are 3 located in Missouri.

I'm not a big fan of vague conspiracy theories which is why I'm going to be very specific with what I've found. The Event Chronicle described correspondence from a former military contractor named Phil Schneider who claimed virtually every state in America has at least 2 secret deep underground military bases and his company was involved in their construction. When it comes to Missouri, he gave nearly exact locations and they are as follows:

12 miles south of Lebanon, near the newly created town of Twin Bridges Google Maps Satellite View

In the Bat/Dry/Dead Man/Howell cluster of caves

St. Francis Mountains, MO (between St. Louis & New Madrid)

If this is true, why are the bases created underground?

Lt Col Eric M. Sepp shared his study on deep underground military bases on the Penn State website stating "these facilities allow states to conceal the personnel, equipment, and command and control functions". He was referring to our enemies hiding their bases underground making it difficult for our forces to locate and eliminate them, but the same applies for bases we create on/under American soil.

Deep underground military bases has become a conversation again as many on TikTok are sharing videos which claim to show proof they exist.

This TikTok user even claims they were born inside of one of these bases back in 1984.

What is the real truth behind deep underground military bases? The truth lies somewhere beneath us...perhaps closer than we think.

