Stay In This Indiana Fort with Cowboy Saloon, Outdoor Tub and Total Privacy [PHOTOS]

After staying in boring hotel rooms all my life, I was so excited when Airbnb and Vrbo became a thing. I love everything about staying in places like the ones offered through the websites. They are, usually lol, so much nicer and more spacious than a typical, two double bed, one bath, tv, desk, dresser, nightstand, and tiny closet kind of hotel room. I loved each one I've stayed in.

Lately, I've been searching for unique places to stay. You, know the ones. The ones that are more like an experience. A one-time experience that you can't really get anywhere else. Many renters on Airbnb are trying to find a unique niche. Whether it be a treehouse, camper, covered wagon, teepee, ark, yurt, houseboat, or pirate ship, it's something out of the ordinary that will make for an awesome overnight stay, no matter how many nights you make it your home away from home.

When I came across this fort, yes, I said FORT. I had to do a double-take. Does Airbnb mean to tell me that I can stay in my very own fort? OMG! I'm all in! Now, to go shopping for my Little House on the Praire style dresses at Target. Am I right? LOL And, it's made for two. Oh, the fort games Q and I could play. ;-)

Anyway back to this amazing private fort in Morgantown, IN. I think I should get a discount, don't you? Leslie Morgan, Morgantown...ok, maybe not.

Here is a little of the Airbnb description.

Modeled after an 1860's pioneer fort, The Fort Escape is like nothing you've seen before. With an old west town replicated on the inside, you are surrounded by adventure.

Yes, and yes. Take a look inside the walls of Fort Escape.

Stay In This Indiana Fort with Cowboy Saloon, Outdoor Tub and Total Privacy Morganville, IN offers an overnight Airbnb experience like no other.

To book your stay at Fort Escape, click HERE.

