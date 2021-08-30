See Albert Pujols Back At Busch Stadium For Under $6

The series that all Cardinals fans have been waiting for is coming next week,

The St. Louis Cardinals will be at home for a 4-game series against the LA Dodgers starting Labor Day, so why is this unlike any other series. This series has Albert Pujols back at Busch Stadium for the first time as a Dodger. This is his second time back to St. Louis since 2012. To celebrate Pujols' return, the Cardinals are selling tickets for that series for just $5.55 a ticket. Of course the $5.55 comes from his current number he wears for the Dodgers 55.

Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis, and you can only purchase a limited number of these specially-priced tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer. When I went to a game in August the stadium was not at full capacity, that's the first time I saw Busch Stadium empty. I KNOW that this series all the 40+ thousand seats will be filled, especially since tickets are under $6. Get ready for lots of standing ovations.

This is going to be a great series even without the Pujols factor, the Cardinals are in the hunt for the Wild Card spot and every game counts. Let's just hope they don't get swept in the Dodger series and can at least split it.

