My Facebook Account is Disabled and it’s Driving Me Crazy!

Whether you like it or not, social media is a huge part of our lives. This is especially true if you run a business. If you get locked out of your Facebook account, it can cost you, customers, and friends.

Saturday morning, I woke up and opened my Facebook app on my phone, to see what had happened overnight. My app was logged out, which was super weird since I never log out of it. You can see some of the madness that I've been going through to prove my identity and gain access to my account.

As I write this, I am still locked out of Facebook. Now, I know that some of you would be thrilled if social media just went away. I'm not one of those people. I enjoy seeing updates from friends and family and sharing my pics. Not to mention that Facebook is a huge way that we connect with our listeners.

Get our free mobile app

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results." -Albert Einstein

I feel like I'm living in a scene from Groundhog Day. No matter what I've tried, nothing helps me log into my Facebook account. Eventually, I end up at the same place, getting the same error message. It's also very disturbing to think that someone may have taken over my personal page. Before something like this happens to you, I suggest reading up on Two Factor Authentication, or 2FA, and SAVE your photos and videos in the cloud.

Facebook Disabled My Account - Error Timeline If your social media accounts have ever been locked, you know the struggle of trying to log back in. I have documented all of the messages and errors I have received while trying to log in to Facebook and Instagram.

The Definitive Evansville Area Food Truck Guide We are very lucky to have such a wide variety of food trucks serving the Evansville area. This list contains the majority of the food trucks and their menus.