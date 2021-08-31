Did You Know There is a Fairy House Hidden in the Forrest Near Gatlinburg?

Gatlinburg is one of my favorite places to visit. I love it because you can do so much. If you're wanting a fun touristy trip where you can walk around and check out sights as well as Ripley's Museums and Aquarium you can do just that. Or if you're wanting a more low-key less "people-y" vacation you can rent a cabin and spend your time hiking in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. There are endless possibilities of things to do.

My husband and I always enjoy going and getting the best of both worlds on vacation to the Smoky Mountains. We like to have our fun checking out the distilleries and wineries on the strip, as well as checking out classics like Ober Gatlinburg. However, we also enjoy packing a cooler full of waters and sandwiches and heading into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for the day. Last time we were in Gatlinburg we actually were able to check out the ghost town at Elkmont, which is totally worth the trip (learn more about that here)! Next time we go through, we're definitely going to be hunting for the House of the Fairies!

TheSmokies.com is where I learned about the House of the Fairies and they have a really interesting article all about the history of it! So what is the building exactly? Well, it's actually an old stone spring house. The property where it sits was once purchased by a man named Louis Voorheis in 1924 and he owned the property until he passed away in 1944. During that time he built many structures on the property, one of which has now been dubbed the House of the Fairies because one look at it, and it definitely looks like it was made for fairies! Read more about the history of the Fairy House from TheSmokies.com here.

Check out this video below of the House of the Fairies to see how cool it really is!



