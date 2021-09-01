The Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween 2021 Schedule Is Here

Freeform has released its full schedule for their annual 31 Nights of Halloween extravaganza and we have one month to prepare!

Halloween lovers are running amok today by Freeform's announcement of their 31 Nights of Halloween lineup. This annual event that runs from October 1st through October 31st, offers many family-friendly spooky movies, as well as a few movies for the older audience. 31 Nights of Halloween begins and ends with nearly everyone's favorite, Hocus Pocus (which will get a few showings over the course of the event).

Along with Hocus Pocus, 31 Nights of Halloween will be the home of some of your familiar favorites such as The Addams Family, Casper, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Ghostbusters 1 and 2.

The 2021 lineup is missing some fan favorites this year such as Beetlejuice, Sleepy Hollow, and the Scream movies. However, they did add other movies to the 2021 lineup that might be of interest to you such as Alien, Aliens, and Men In Black 1 & 2.

There are also some movies on the list this year that might have you wondering "why", such as The Huntsman: Winter's War and the Maleficent movies. I would have totally kept Beetlejuice and the Scream movies over those films. I'm sure they had great reasons as to why they aren't on the lineup for 2021. Most likely, they couldn't secure the rights to the movies for one reason or another. But the one movie on this list that I am baffled by is The Perfect Storm...yes, the one with George Clooney and Mark Whalberg. I'm trying to figure out how this relates to Halloween...

By now, you probably just want to see the 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, right? You've been waiting a whole year for this announcement, so I won't make you wait any longer. You can see the 2021 lineup below:

