Buffalo Wings & Rings Could Be Coming To Evansville

We could be seeing another new restaurant coming to the Evansville area.

Buffalo Wings & Rings is looking to expand throughout Indiana, and they are eyeing the Evansville market. For those who perhaps haven't heard of Buffalo Wings & Rings, the restaurant is comparable to a Buffalo Wild Wings. They serve wings, burgers, sandwiches, drinks, and more in a sports restaurant environment.

The closest location to Evansville, currently, is located in Jasper. I went there for the first time last year and loved it. The wings were hot, fresh, and extra saucy. Not to mention, you can pick any kind of sauce you want and adjust how spicy you want it too. While I was there, I looked around at what everyone else was ordering, and to be honest, it all looked really good! Their menu is top-notch. I'd love to go back for their Chili Con Queso, Parmasean Garlic Aoli Fries, and a few other sauces on the wings.

As it turns out, it is looking like we could be getting Buffalo Wings & Rings in the Evansville market soon. According to a recent release from Buffalo Wings & Rings:

The club-level sports franchise has room to grow all over Indiana, with 13 territories available in Indianapolis, five territories in Fort Wayne, five territories in Terre Haute and four territories in Evansville.

This is pretty exciting news for wing fans in the Evansville area. While it doesn't say for sure that they are coming, it's promising nonetheless. This also doesn't mean that they will build a location in Evansville specifically. They have four territories in Evansville that they could potentially use. This means they could build in Evansville, Newburgh, Princeton, Boonville, or any of the other surrounding towns. So who knows, we could get multiple locations of Buffalo Wings & Rings in the near future. Stay tuned!

