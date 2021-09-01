These Brothers Are Catting Around and Getting Ready For a Black Tie Affair at the VHS

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pets of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Hey, we're Arnie and AJ. We are nearly 4 months old, and a couple of od rascals, full of mischief. We're brothers but don’t have to be adopted together. Our normal adoption fee is $70 but we are currently a part of the Black Tie Affair special on all black & black and white cats. So, that means $10 off each adoption fee through September 11th.

Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!

Be sure to follow VHS on TikTok @vhslifesaver to see funny animal videos and behind-the-scenes details on what sheltering really looks like! The clinic behind-the-scenes TikTok is up to more than 700,000 VIEWS!

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org

