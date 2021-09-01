Another Chance for Animals Hosting Chili Pet Fest Fundraiser in Evansville

Another Chance for Animals is a foster-based rescue here in Evansville. They do a lot of great work helping the homeless animals in our community. They are hosting a fundraiser on September 18th that you won't want to miss. As we enter the month of September things may still be pretty hot right now, but we'll be sloooooowly easing into cooler temps. With cooler temps (and honestly with September on the brain) it makes me want comfort food like soup and chili. So on September 18th Another Chance for Animals will be hosting a Chili Pet Fest, which will be a fundraiser for the rescue, as well as a low-cost vaccine clinic.

The event will take place at the Vanderburgh County 4H grounds, and you're welcome to bring your pet along to enjoy the outdoors. While there you can pick up a $5 bowl of chili or a whole bucket of chili for $15. They'll also have other fun events like a silent auction, ticket drop auction, and cupcakes for sale too.

And if your pets need to be updated on their vaccine, they'll be hosting a low-cost vaccine clinic the same day. Here's what Another Chance for Animals says about the upcoming event:

Order your commemorative T-shirt now! Use this link: http://www.acaevansville.com/.../2021_Chili_Pet_Fest... Sept 18th at 4 h fair grounds in Evansville, we will have a vaccine clinic!!!

You can get your cat and/or dog up to date on their yearly vaccines at affordable prices!!!

The vaccine clinic will run from 10AM-1PM

$15- 5-way dog vaccine for dogs

$15- Bordatella (Kennel Cough) dog vaccine

$15- 3-way cat vaccine

$15- Rabies Vaccine (cat or dog)

$15- microchips can help your pet get back home safe and sound

We have chili as well for this event prepared by by chef and foodie Aimee Blume!!

Chili will be Available from 11a-1pm $5 for 12 oz Bowl

$15 for a Bucket We will have other food and drinks available the day of as well. Combo 1 ( Hot dog, Chips, Drink) $5

Combo 2 ( Chili, Hot dog, Drink) $8 Silent Auctions

Ticket Drop Auctions

Cupcakes by Sweetly Baked by Christina

