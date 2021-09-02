Are You Brave Enough to Try the New Flamin’ Hot Mt. Dew? Here’s Where to Find It

What do you get when two juggernauts of the snack food world decide to join forces? You get a bonkers new drink called Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew. Do you think the folks at Mt. Dew just sit around trying to come up with the most unconventional flavor combos imaginable? As a matter of fact, I think that's exactly what they do. Haha!

Actually, when you think about it, this particular combination kinda makes sense. If you're chowing down on a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, you're probably washing it down with a cold Mt. Dew - so why not bring the best of both worlds together.

Matt Nielsten is the senior director of marketing at PepsiCo (they own both brands), and he calls the new flavor the company's "most provocative" beverage yet. In a press release for the new product Nielsten says, "As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN' HOT beverage. This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we're excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW."

Flamin' Hot Mt. Dew is available starting on Tuesday, August 31st, but you won't find it on grocery store or convenience store shelves - the only to get your hands on the new soft drink is from Mt. Dew's online store.

I'm not sure how I feel about this collaboration - they definitely got my attention, and piqued my curiosity. I don't know if I'd buy a case, but I would certainly try it if I had the opportunity. I do love the can design though - pardon the expression - but it does look HOT.

