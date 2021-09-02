Newburgh Ghost Walks Are Back for October 2021

It's September which means we're in October eve! We're less than a month away from my favorite month of the year. With all of the fun and spooky things happening over the next two months, one event always stands out to me, the Newburgh Ghost Walks.

when I was in high school the Newburgh Ghost Walks were a staple for my friends and I. Walking around historic Newburgh at night when there's a chill in the air, and hearing some of the most infamous ghost stories from the area is just such a fun time. The ghost walks are back for 2021. Mark your calendars for October 15th- October 18th 2021 as those are the dates for the ghost walks. Tickets will be going on sale soon too! tickets go on sale on September 6th! Here's what the event page on Facebook says about the upcoming ghost walks:

We're excited to announce the 2021 Newburgh Ghost Walks - October 15-17, 2021. Hayride ours will run every 20 minutes each night from 6pm to 9pm with the 9pm tour being the last tour of the night. There are two types of tickets to choose from this year: self-guided stroll, and ghostly hayrides. Tickets for the newly added self-guided stroll are $5 per person no matter the age of the participant. Tickets for ghostly hayride tours are $15 per person, and every person, no matter age, must have a ticket to ride the hayride due to space limitations. There will be special family pack discounts available through Eventbrite ticket sales. All ticket sales will be online only this year, so make sure to purchase your tickets in advance! More information on available tours will be available soon. Tickets go on sale ONLINE ONLY September 6, 2021

I don't know about you, but I am SO ready to hear some spooky stories while walking around historic downtown Newburgh! Be sure to follow along on the Newburgh Ghost Walk event page so you don't miss any info!

