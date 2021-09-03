Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular Welcomes Pumpkin Arrival

Around here Halloween starts early. See Melissa and I love, love, LOVE Halloween and that means we get pretty excited about all things pumpkins, ghosts, bats, and all-around spookiness.

There are always a ton of events and activities to celebrate the haunting season but one of our favorite regional attractions is the Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular. This massive walking trail event is made up of literally thousands of pumpkins artfully carved into some of the most intricate designs you can imagine.

Event organizers announced just yesterday that the pumpkins had arrived on site for the 2021 carving.

The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular actually got its start in 1988 in Oxford, Massachusetts. The Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is now in its ninth year, running September 30 - October 31, 2021 and tickets are on sale now. Held in Iroquois Park, located at 4800 New Cut Road, the 2021 show is open nightly beginning at dusk. The show closes at 11 pm Sunday through Thursday nights and Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The theme for this year is "Changing the Channel: A Timeline of Television History” and again tickets are on sale now, allowing you to pick the day and time that you'd like to visit for a walk-through.

With more than 5,000 carved pumpkins, this is a do-not-miss event and who knows maybe it will become a new family tradition to visit the Louisville . If you plan to attend, parking is free, however, allow enough time to walk from the parking lot to the entrance. Also if you get hungry, there are concessions, including food and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Learn more by visiting JackoLanternLouisville.org.

