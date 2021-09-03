The Best Mini-Golf Course In Indiana Is Located In Evansville

If you're looking for the best place in Indiana to play a game of mini-golf, look no further than Evansville.

Who doesn't enjoy a nice, fun, competitive, game of mini-golf? I only know one person who would raise their hand at that, but I think that's just because they aren't that good at it. Most everyone has played and has a great time when they putt off alongside family and friends.

There are a lot of miniature golf courses throughout the country that all offer something unique and fun. Recently, the website Stacker compiled a list of the best places to play mini-golf in each state. While scrolling through the list, I saw a lot of mini-golf courses that looked really awesome. They didn't just pick random golf courses that looked cool and called them the best in the state. No, they did this as logically as possible.

Stacker analyzed ratings and reviewed data from Tripadvisor in order to determine the best mini-golf in every state. Both the destination’s score out of five and the number of reviews the destination had were used to pick the best destination. Based on that information, I was even more excited to see what was chosen as the best mini-golf course in Indiana because it's located right here in Evansville.

With a rating of 4.5 out of 5 and 49 reviews, Walther’s Golf & Fun on First Avenue in Evansville was named the best mini-golf course in the state of Indiana. Here's what Stacker said about Walther's:

What are likely to be the only banana trees in all of Indiana can be found at Walther’s Golf & Fun, dotting the 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course alongside dense bamboo forests and other tropical plants. Both the indoor and outdoor courses are tropical paradise-themed and have been voted best in the city of Evansville for eight years running. For just $9.50 a person, families can enjoy unlimited golf year-round.

Having been to Walther's several times, I have to say that I can't argue with them landing at number one in the state. They have both an indoor and outdoor course. Not to mention laser tag, arcade games, and more. It's fun for everyone in the entire family and also a good idea for a fun date night.

If you'd like to see which mini-golf course was named the best in all other states, you can see the list that Stacker put out by clicking here.

