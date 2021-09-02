Haunted Houses Map For Illinois Proves to Be Best Year Ever

I hate clowns, anything scary, and anything that has to do with a haunted house. However, if you love all three of those things then this is a map you need to save on your phone.

Haunted Illinois has put together all of the haunted houses in Illinois, some have already even opened for the season. The Map is continuously adding new houses to the map daily, and if you love ben scared to death then this is a road trip map you want to keep on hand. I have never been able to do a haunted house. I take that back, only if the lights are on, I just HATE being scared. But I know there are a ton of you that love that feeling and these houses will make you pee your pants probably.

Get our free mobile app

So far the map shows 21 professional haunted houses in Illinois, with more being added as we get closer to October and Halloween. Not only will there be haunted houses on this map, but you will be able to see the many home haunts, yard displays and other Halloween events happening throughout the state.

HauntedIllinois.com

So far, here's where you can find the open and soon to be open Haunted Houses in Illinois:

10 Photos of An Abandoned Illinois Care Facility