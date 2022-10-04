Illinois Cemetery Dubbed One Of The Most Haunted In The World

The final resting place for millions of people is a cemetery and there are millions of these around the world. There's a high probability that most are haunted too. Truth be told, people are dying to go there. In all seriousness, of all the haunted cemeteries in the world, Illinois has one that is world-renowned.

This cemetery from the 1800s is located deep in Bachelor's Grove Woods.

In Midlothian, Illinois there is a tiny longtime abandoned cemetery with not even 100 plots. Don't relate the size of the 1-acre area to the level of paranormal activity. This small area has had so much reported action it is considered one of the world's most haunted cemeteries. Bachelor's Grove Cemetery isn't one of those places where there's a single "ghost" or something minuscule. Over a dozen different experiences were documented multiple times, attracting paranormal investigators from around the globe.

It's hard to determine through Google Maps where the entrance to this cemetery actually is. Two main roads pass the property but there doesn't appear to be easy access. However, this cemetery is on public property.

This shared Google Map document displays reported paranormal activity and the related locations.

What Are Some Of The Paranormal Activity Allegedy Witnessed

"Allegedly" isn't really a proper word in this instance since the same situations were reported multiple times, including those documented by cameras and audio recording devices.

Phantom animals (a dog and a horse

Balls of light floating

Cold spots

Electronic interference

camera malfunctions

audio anomalies

There's also another strange phenomenon at Bachelor's Grove Cemetery.

There are a few headstones with very little information like "Husband" and "Infant Daughter." It is said that a woman in white has been seen lingering in the cemetery, is it believed to be the infant's mother. As you notice in the photo, visitors leave gifts at the grave. This seems very odd but to each their own.

You can see a photo of the "lady in white" here and request to view the cemetery records here.

[h/t Only In Your State]

