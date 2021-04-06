It’s Time To Renew Your Indiana Fishing License for 2021

I think one of the greatest pleasures in life is being in nature. Especially when you can be in nature, sitting beside a body of water with a fishing pole in your hands. If you live in Indiana, you may want to make sure you check your license before you head out to drop a line.

There really is something magical about sitting on the bank or in a boat with a line in the water. Of course, to fish in the Hoosier State, you have to have an Indiana state-issued fishing license. With the 2021-2022 fishing season officially, it's time to renew your (or get a new) fishing license. In Indiana, it is required by law that anyone over the age of 18 fishing in public waters carry a signed license.

There are a couple of ways to go about getting your fishing license. You can visit an authorized retailer - there are over 500 hundred across the Hoosier state or you can actually purchase your license online although there are some additional fees associated with purchasing online. If you are a resident of the state of Indiana, the licensing fee is $17 for an annual license and $9 for a single-day permit. Non-Indiana-residents can purchase an annual license for $35, a single-day permit for $9 or there is a 7-day license for non-Indiana-residents that is $20.

Get our free mobile app

There are exceptions for who is required to carry a license to fish in Indiana, some of them include,

Indiana residents born before April 1, 1943. Such residents should carry their driver’s license or other identification to verify age and residency.

Residents and non-residents under age 18.

Residents who are legally blind. Proof of being legally blind is not required while fishing.

Residents of a state-owned mental rehabilitation facility.

Residents of any licensed health care facility in Indiana taking part in a supervised fishing activity sponsored by the facility.

Residents who have a developmental disability as defined by IC 12-7-2-61. Proof of the disability is not required while fishing.

Fishing in a private pond that does not allow fish entry from or exit to public waters. An angler must have permission from the property owner to fish.

Residents of Indiana engaged in full-time military service while on approved military leave. The angler must carry leave orders and a valid Indiana Driver’s License or voter registration card.

Indiana does offer a handful of free fishing days throughout the year where anyone can fish on those selected days without a license. To learn more about Indiana fishing laws and licensing, visit the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Falling Rock Park- La Grange, Kentucky