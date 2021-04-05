Kentucky’s Awesome Lazy River Announces 2021 Opening Day

By far, my favorite part of summer involves anything water-related. Just get me to the pool, lake, or river as fast as you can. I love to relax on the steps of a pool, spend the day in the water and on the deck of a boat, or give me a raft and let me float down the river.

One of my favorite places to float is at the Awesome Lazy River, in Shepherdsville KY. This place is fun for the whole family. It's a relaxing and great way to connect, cool off, and have some summertime water fun.

The wait for beautiful summer days, on the river, is no more. The Awesome Lazy River has announced its opening day!

According to the Awesome Lazy River Facebook page, here are the new COVID guidelines and rules.

-Operating at 50% capacity (Expect longer wait times)

-Stand in line and float only with your own group, max 10 people per group

-Do not visit the Lazy River if you are sick

-Face coverings/masks are encouraged while waiting in line and on the bus

-Tubes will be sanitized before and after each use

-Shuttle bus operating at 50% capacity

www.awesomefleamarket.com -MUST bring completed waiver with you:

The Awesome Lazy River is located at 165 Dawson Dr in Shepherdsville, KY . It's open every Saturday and Sunday at 10 am weather/water level permitting and the last tube rental is at 4:30 pm.

So, now that you know when, where, and how; all that's left is who and what to bring. I suggest you share this with the most fun people you know. Happy Floating!

