UPDATE: TUESDAY, APRIL 6TH AT 7:56AM

The Evansville Police Department announced on their Facebook page Cox has been found and is in custody in Henderson, Kentucky.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Evansville Police Department is asking for any information that may lead to the location of 21-year-old Biker Cox who they believe was involved in a robbery on Saturday (April 3rd, 2021) that resulted in the shooting death of one person.

According to a press release provided by EPD Public Information Officer, Nick Winsett, investigators determined Cox was involved in the shooting after questioning several individuals at a house on North Fulton Avenue connected to the incident over the weekend.

Three other individuals are already in custody in connection with the shooting that investigators say started as a planned robbery the victim was involved in. After speaking with the aforementioned individuals at the home on North Fulton, they determined Cox, along with 18-year-old Zaelin Fox, 22-year-old Kingston Southard, 24-year-old Dayvon Lang, and the victim, whose identity has not been released as of this writing, had conspired to rob a home in the 500 block of South Bedford Avenue Saturday morning when the shooting took place. Upon questioning the suspects, investigators believe no one was inside the Bedford Avenue home at the time of the robbery, and that they "shot one of their own." It has not been revealed whether or not the shooting was intentional or accidental. The three suspects in custody have all been charged with Burglary Causing Death, Obstruction of Justice, and Criminal Organization Activity.

Investigators also say Cox "should be considered armed and dangerous" after they were told he had made statements about not going to prison. If you see him, the EPD urges you not to approach him and to call 911 immediately. If you or someone you know has any information on his whereabouts, contact the the Evansville Police Detective Office at (812) 436-7979, the EPD tip line at (812) 435-6194, or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

[Souce Evansville Police Department Press Release]