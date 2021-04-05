The owners of Escape Evansville on Weinbach Avenue are asking for your help identifying and locating the suspect, or suspects, who broke into their business earlier this week and made off will several items.

Evansville Watch reported the initial call while monitoring the police scanner and said the caller reported the business had been "ransacked" after discovering the back door open.

According to a post on the Escape Evansville Facebook page, whoever broke in managed to get away with, "iPads, TV, cash box and more." The post went on to say they were currently reviewing surveillance video and working with the Evansville Police Department to try and figure out who was responsible.

In addition to the previously mentioned items, they say a cell phone was also taken during the break-in. Using the Find My app that comes standard on many, if not all Apple products, they discovered the phone had been renamed to "BillGrizzy," and its location was "near 1401-1449 S. Englewood Ave." If you have an Apple product, you know that while the Find My app is handy for locating a device, it's not exact, so authorities can't just go barging into houses along that stretch of Englewood looking for the suspect, but it does help give them a general idea of the area where the suspect could be.

In an effort to help track down the individual(s) responsible and get their stuff back, Escape Evansville is offering a $500 reward along with an unlimited game pass to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information regarding the break-in, contact Escape Evansville through their Facebook page, the Evansville Police Department's Tip Line at (812) 435-6194, or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

[Source: Escape Evansville on Facebook]