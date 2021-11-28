It's a reality we all have to live with every single day. Police warn residents to be diligent in protecting this item that's much more than nailed down.

Just last week, a man working for ComEd, came by needing to repair our electrical service meter on the backside of the house right next to the air conditioner.

He was wearing the ComEd logo, it was all over his truck, he had an I.D. badge too, he looked legit.

He did the work he said he was there to do. I bring that up because if I had seen this warning form the Rockford Police before the day he was here, there's no way I would've let him go into my backyard.

The Rockford Police Department say they have recently received several reports of stolen air conditioning units.

The department went on to say that in some of the incidents, the suspect actually opened the unit and took the copper coils, causing considerable damage to the unit.

Here's comes the unbelievable!

In other incidents, Rockford Police said that entire A/C units were taken.

Police have advised us to be aware of people tampering with A/C units and to report any suspicious activity. If that ComEd guy was to show up tomorrow, like I said, I would've wondered if he was a suspect police are looking for.

If anyone ever shows up at your door like that, be sure to get plenty of verification that they are who they say they are.

If you have any information on these thefts, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

