Test Your Memory With What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be

On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.

It's crazy to think about how much the city has changed since my childhood in the 90's. You grow up hearing your parents say things like "This place looked a lot different when I was a kid" and now you're saying it yourself. It's really true though. If you drive around Evansville, I am sure you will find quite a few buildings with a past life that you remember fondly.

This got me thinking about some of the different businesses here in Evansville that I remember being something else when I was a kid. So I decided to put a few of them together to test your knowledge. Now remember, I am a child of the 90s, so I am sure that these businesses had a life before I can even remember. Reminisce with me to see if you can remember what these Evansville businesses used to be back in the day. Feel free to chime in and talk about some other locations that weren't mentioned on this list too!

Scroll down to see a photo of a current Evansville business to see if you can remember what it used to be. You'll find the correct answer right below each photo.

