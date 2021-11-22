We've teamed up with our rescue friends in Posey County, Indiana. Each week we share an adoptable dog from PC Pound Puppies and an adoptable feline friend from Posey Humane Society as well as details on how you can make them a forever part of your home. Let me introduce you to your next best friend.

PC Pound Puppies

Meet Tori

Tori is a sweet little boxer mix that is right around one year old and weighs just 45 pounds. According to PC Pound Puppies,

This Boxer mix is timid at the shelter but a very friendly wiggle butt when she's out on a leash. She is good with other dogs, very affectionate, and loves attention. Tori is easy to handle and walks well on a leash. She was walked by a 10 year old at one of our walks recently and did very well.

If you think you would make a good companion for Tori, please contact PC Pound Puppies. If a kitty is more the companion you're looking for, keep scrolling to meet Butters!

Get our free mobile app

The PC Pound Puppies standard adoption fee is $175 ($250 for puppies 6 months and under, or small dogs 15lbs or below) which covers a portion of the dog's vetting costs. The adoption process includes the completion of an application followed by an interview. If you're interested in adding this pup to your family, you can fill out an adoption application here. The adoption process does require a completed application as well as an interview. The rescue will not schedule a meet and greet without having first received a completed application.

You can get in touch with PC Pound Puppies by email at pcpoundpuppies1@gmail.com or by phone at 812-483-4341. They do respond to inquiries and adoption applications at the earliest opportunity, but please remember to be patient as they are volunteers who all work full-time jobs. They always do their best to return messages and schedule adoption interviews within a couple of days of receiving your application. Again, you can submit an application here.

Posey Humane Society

Meet Handsome

Handsome has had a really rough life before finding his way to Posey Humane Society and he is looking for someone who can look past his rough exterior to see the beauty that this guy has in his heart. Here's what Posey Humane Society has to say about Handsome,

Handsome was brought in with mange and a compromised immune system. He caught everything had ringworm and a possible flea allergy. He had to go through several treatments to get rid of everything he had. We believe he was owned but just unrecognizable to someone because of his illnesses. The first two rounds of medicine didnt get rid of the ringworm so he had to go through the sulfur dips twice. He was skin and bones. And the treatment has been horrible for him. Hes a super sweet cat, he really doesn't do much but sleep and sun bathe and he is not bothered by anyone. He has made very good friends with twiggy and in a perfect world a foster who would take them both would be perfect for them!! He will except snuggles from anyone who is willing to give them though.

Posey Humane Society has plenty of other kitties as well as lots of dogs, both young and old. If you're interested in meeting this week's adoptable cat or any of the other wonderful and deserving animals in the care of Posey Humane Society, you can visit them on Facebook or by visiting their official website, PoseyHumane.org. They are also in need of foster homes where the animals can wait for their forever families without having to stay inside the shelter.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

Most popular small dog breeds that won't make you sneeze Most popular small dog breeds that won't make you sneeze

Most popular dog breeds that are good for families

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.