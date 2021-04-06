How To Make Delicious Lemon Bars Using 2 Ingredients

At my family gatherings, we all try to pitch n to help with making food. We go all in too. On both sides of the family, it's a competition.

Months are spent trying to find the perfect recipe to will the bragging rights for the meal. It's insane. We also try to win Christmas with the best gift and win birthdays with the best card. See what I mean? Insane.

The only thing I love better than finding the perfect recipe for the dish I'm assigned to make is to find a very simple recipe with few ingredients. It's like I'm cheating the system. If I'm lucky the recipe is perfect, simple, and delicious. You know, I see it as a win, win, win. And, in my family, it's about winning.

Knowing about my obsessive love of lemons and everything that tastes or smells of lemon, a friend told me about this recipe. The recipe is for lemon bars and only takes two ingredients. You mean it doesn't;t have a list of twenty ingredients, fifteen, of which, I have to go buy and will never use again? Nope, just two ingredients.

You need the following:

22 oz can of lemon pie filling

One box of Angel Food Cake mix

(optional) powdered sugar

That's it! I know, right? It seems too easy and too good to be true. But, it's not. It's easy and super good.

Preheat the over to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 X 13 pan with nonstick spray. Simply dump the can of pie filling and the cake mix into a bowl and stir with a fork until all cake mix powder is mixed into pie filling. Pour into the baking pan, put in the oven, and bake for 35 minutes until fully cooked and browned on the top.

When finished baking, remove from oven and let cool for about an hour. Just know that the cars will look puffy. That's ok. They will condense as they cool. If you want, which I did, sprinkle powdered sugar all over the top. I like a lot of powdered sugar. You can serve in the baking pan or cut into bars.

They are so good and not as filling as regular lemon bars. They are much lighter but just as delicious. Enjoy!

