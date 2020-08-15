Holy Guacamole! There’s An All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Tennessee

If you're like me, you can't seem to get enough of Mexican food. This restaurant is exactly what people like you and I need in our lives.

I know that buffets sometimes get a bad rep from people, but I love them. Let's be honest, when you go to a restaurant, sometimes one plate just isn't enough. Buffets allow you to eat as much as you want. Something about "all-you-can-eat" just makes me happy. As you know, there are all kinds of buffets in the Tri-State area, from Amish buffets to Chinese buffets. I always thought that it would be cool if there was a buffet designed specifically for Mexican food. Turns out, there is...you just have to take a little road trip to try it out.

Located about an hour south of Nashville is El Cruzero Restaurant, a Mexican restaurant with an all-you-can-eat buffet. If you're planning on going to Tennessee, this would be a great place to stop by and have a plate (or two) to eat.

El Cruzero offers their all-you-can-eat buffet every day with lunch at $6.99 and dinner at $9.99 Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday, lunch and dinner is $11.99 Not a bad price to eat all you want. Oh, and on Saturday and Sunday, they also have a breakfast buffet for $6.99. They also offer a regular menu for those looking for something specific.

Granted, we are in the middle of a pandemic, their buffet might look a little different than normal, but it appears that they are still serving the buffet daily.

It is my hope that we can get one of our beloved Mexican restaurants in the Tri-State sees this and starts a buffet of their own. Of course, I realize that it might have to wait until this pandemic is over, but it's never too early to put the idea out there!