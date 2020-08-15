Mustached Kitten Is About the Cutest Little Thing Ever and Is Up For Adoption

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society!



Fill out adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

Saturday is National Check the Chip Day. Perfect week to make sure your pets are microchipped, and if they already are, to make sure that contact info is up to date! Just last month the VHS had a cat reunited with her family that was missing for 3 years!

The VHS has their Low-Cost Vaccine Clinics this Saturday at 8 am. First come first served. Shots, flea/tick/heartworm, and/or microchipping for pets as young as 6 weeks old.

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

