Holcomb Extends Mask Mandate, Issues Guidance for Schools and Local Officials

Today, Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb, gave an update on where the state sits with COVID-19. Through August 27th, the state has been in stage 4.5 of the Back on Track plan which included mandatory face coverings according to Executive Order 20-37. Today, he extended the mandate and 4.5 Back on Track Plan to September 25th. So, keep wearing those masks in public!

He said, "On one hand we're pleased that we've been holding steady, steady Eddy Indiana here in terms of positivity rate. We don't want that to trend up. We want that to trend down even more."

Dr. Box also issued some guidance to schools and local health officials, setting the state up on a color coded system that helps administrators determine if schools need to shut down or cancel things like extra-curriculars. The state map will be available next week.