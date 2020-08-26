Good News, Historic Newburgh Ghost Walks are Still on for 2020

With everything seeming so uncertain this year, it's nice to know that we can enjoy at least one annual spooky event, the Historic Newburgh Ghost Walks.

Historic Newburgh Inc. recently took to Facebook to post an update about the ghost walks. They will still be happening as scheduled this year, but there will of course be some precautions in place to keep everyone safe. They have also decided to just do one tour route this year instead of their normal choice of two routes. They said that the one tour option will include favorite stories from both tours so it will be a bit of a combination of the two. They also will not have in person ticket sales this year as all ticket sales will be online.

We'll keep you up to date as we hear more about the upcoming ghost walks. The dates they are scheduled to run this year are October 16th, 17th, and 18th.