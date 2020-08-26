Evv Lane Closure: Veterans Memorial Pkwy Leading Out Of Downtown

If Veterans Memorial Parkway is part of your daily commute, expect some delays for the next couple of weeks. Beginning today, August 26, 2020, southbound travel on Veterans Memorial will be reduced by one lane as crews with the Evansville Water Sewer Utility work to make improvements at the nearby waste water treatment plant. The lane closer is expected to continue through September 9, 2020.

I don't know exactly how many cars travel the parkway each day but after having lived downtown a few years ago, I can tell you that it is a lot! Unfortunately, it isn't the only road closure or restriction happening downtown right now. According to a recent social media post from the EPD, the Evansville Water Sewer Utility will also be closing the following streets:

Shawnee Drive between Veterans Memorial Parkway & SE Riverside Drive; Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 - approximately September 28th, 2020.

Sunset Avenue at Shawnee Drive; Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 - approximately September 28th, 2020.

If you've been downtown recently, you also know that the area around Haynie's Corner where SE 2nd Street meets Washington Avenue is also closed.

