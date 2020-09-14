Hobby Lobby announced today, Monday, September 14, 2020 a plan to raise the minimum wage for it's employees. Beginning October 1, 2020 the company's minimum wage for all full-time, hourly workers will be $17 per hour.

This is not the first time that Hobby Lobby has increased their minimum wage to well above the federal minimum. The first time the company raised it's hourly wage above that of the national minimum was in 2009. Since then the retailer has increased it's minimum wage for it's employees 10 times in the last eleven years. According to the press release,

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship. These investments allow Hobby Lobby to attract and retain a great group of associates who in turn help provide the wonderfully unique shopping experience enjoyed by our many loyal customers.” “Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” said Green.

The company currently has nearly 1,000 stores across the US.

