irs.gov photo

The "Economic Impact" money is on it's way. Many people have gotten theirs but if you are waiting to see if you've "got mail" from the feds, there is a way to check when you can expect your cash.

My wife and I are expecting a direct deposit into our bank account because we have been filing tax returns. However this morning thousands of folks had the same idea we did and jammed up our bank's website. But the government has a site for us that may help. Go to Get My Payment. You may need your 2019 and 2018 tax statements (if you filed). This may help you find your status or let you know if the feds need any more info.

Good luck!