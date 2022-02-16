Here’s How to Enter Your Pet to be the Next Cadbury Bunny

Cadbury's Bunny tryouts are back, and your adorable fur baby could be the face of the brand. Here's what you need to do for your pet to become a finalist.

Did you know your pet could be in the Cadbury Bunny Commercial this Easter and win $5,000? I'm super excited because I already have a bunny costume for CoCo Chanel. Of course, I do! My pups have a closet full of costumes. I'd like to say that they enjoy playing dress-up, but that would be a lie. My pups would run around "naked" all day if they could have it their way. It's all for my enjoyment to get some great photos.

Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

Is your pet a star in the making? If your pet has what it takes, they have a shot at becoming the next Cadbury Bunny. Dress them in their bunny best because Cadbury Bunny tryouts are underway! What's at stake? The winner will not only star in the Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial this spring but wins $5,000.

Photo Submission ends at 10:59:59 PM CST on February 21st, 2022.

Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Judges' Panel



You can join past winners Henri the English Bulldog (2019), Lieutenant Dan (2020), and Betty the Frog (2021) on the judges' panel. You can help them pick this year's Cadbury Bunny from March 8th through March 22nd. Once the votes are tabulated, a new Cadbury Bunny will be announced on March 29th, 2022.

"We are thrilled to be invited back this year and are ready to hop in to help Cadbury kick off the 4th Annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts," said the members of the 2022 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Judges Panel. "We can't wait to see the wide variety of pets who show off their ears. Good luck to all of the contestants entering this year's competition!"

This pet lover is happy that each vote makes a difference for other animals. Cadbury is donating $5,000 to the ASPCA, along with an additional $5,000 donation for every 5,000 incremental votes (up to a total of $20,000).

Judge's Tips for Entering

Henri the English Bulldog (2019) – The "OB" (original bunny) is back and advises all pet owners to capture the personality of their pet in their entry with fun faces.

Lieutenant Dan (2020) – Mr. Perseverance is back with that loveable smile and his tip is to be sure to tell us why your pet is special.

Betty the Frog (2021) – Betty is bringing girl-power to the judges' panel and her tip is to let your uniqueness shine through in your entry photo.

Run CoCo run! Momma's comin' with the bunny costume.

