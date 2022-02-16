Nearly three months to the day after former President Andy Morris resigned from the position, Evansville's Mater Dei High School has announced his successor.

The school on the city's west side made the announcement in a press release e-mailed to alumni and local media outlets, as well as on its Facebook page that Dan Niemeier would be taking over the position effective Monday, April 4th, 2022.

Niemeier is a 1980 graduate of the school and has an "extensive management background," according to the Facebook post.

Success runs in the Niemeier family genes. His son, Brad Niemeier, is the founder of Azzip Pizza which has expanded to 10 locations around the Tri-State, including locations in Bloomington, Lafayette, and Bowling Green, Kentucky after opening its original location on Pearl Drive on Evansville's west side in February of 2014. All of which Dan had a hand in designing as the company's Director of Facilities.

Background

Following his graduation from Mater Dei, Niemeier attended Purdue University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. He followed that accomplishment by earning his master's degree in industrial management from the USI.

Upon returning home, he spent 33 years in a variety of positions at Mead Johnson Nutrition including a stint as the company's Director of Global Product Development. Most recently he has served as Director of Operations for Resurrection Catholic Church and School, one of a handful of Catholic schools on the west side that serves as a feeder school for Mater Dei. He will step down from that position to take over the President role.

Back in My Day

Niemeier will be the third person in the school's history to hold the President's position, a position that didn't exist when I was a student there from 1991 through 1995. We had a principal who was in charge of everything and that was it. The position was created in 2010 and was first held by Tad Dickel who stepped down in 2019 to pursue other interests. The previously mentioned, Andy Morris was hired shortly thereafter and held the position until his departure late last year.

It will be interesting to see what Mr. Niemeier has planned for the school as he assumes his new role. As an alumnus, his credentials alone lead me to believe the school chose the right man for the job, and that whatever he brings to the table will only move the school ahead in a positive direction.

