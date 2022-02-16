Have you ever wondered what it would be like to stay the night in jail? Seriously, there is a Kentucky Bed & Breakfast that gives you the opportunity.

A NIGHT IN JAIL... KIND OF

I'm not sure anyone wakes up and says "You know I think I'd like to stay the night in jail." However, there's a bed and breakfast in Kentucky that offers a super cool experience with an overnight stay in a real jail cell on the actual bunks. I guess if you have this on your bucket list it would be something to do but I'm not sure I could sleep like that LOL.

This place doesn't look quite so bad but I'm sure back in the day it wasn't exactly decorated for company.

A PIECE OF KENTUCKY HISTORY

The Jailer's Inn used to be the Nelson County Jail in Bardstown, KY. According to their site, it was in operation from 1797 till 1987 which isn't all that long ago! Surrounded by a large stone wall, the jail also served as the jailer's residence. It was once the oldest operational jail in Kentucky. According to Atlas Obscura.com;

Executions were carried out on the property (sometimes to the wrong inmate!) and that they buried the dead in the backyard in unmarked graves, has led many to report that the grounds are haunted. The jail is also listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Well, lovely! Now, it's a beautiful Bed & Breakfast with several standard rooms and the real jell cell experience (though the bedding and amenities are much nicer)!

TOURS & STANDARD ROOMS

Maybe you aren't quite the adventurous type but would still like to see the jail cell you can totally visit and it's just $5. You can stay the night in one of the other gorgeously redone rooms. There are nine of them. Each room has its own theme and one is even a family suite.

The 1819 Room is the room with the most contrast, from the hand-hewn timbers along the walls and the ceiling to the sheer fabric draperies over the King size bed. This chamber, until recently, was called the “Upstairs Dungeon.” This room also contains a double Jacuzzi to soak your troubled spirits.

See Inside the Jailer's Inn in Bardstown KY

BUCKET LIST

Angel here and Joe and me are constantly looking for unique places to stay close to home. This isn't a bad drive and just think of the scenery. We also love a good bed and breakfast (we like to eat!)

