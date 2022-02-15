Evansville Museum Announces Awesome Summer Day Camps For Kids

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science announced their plans for the 2022 summer day camps and it makes me wish that I were a kid again!

Our museum here in Evansville has so much to offer guests of all ages. From the variety of rotating exhibits involving the arts, history, and science to the Koch Immersive Theater, there's always something interesting to see at the museum all year round. It's a great place to visit especially when it's cold or rainy, but it's also cool to see in the summer too. When it comes to kids, summertime at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science is a great time. Each year they host summer day camps, and this year will be no different.

Evansville Museum Summer Day Camps

The Evansville Museum of Artis, History and Science just released the themes and schedule for the 2022 Summer Day Camps for kids. I'm not going to lie, I am extremely jealous of kids who will be partaking in these camps because several of these themes sound like a great time! Check out the lineup for the 2022 Evansville Museum Summer Day Camps:

June 15- Space Camp

June 22- Super Awesome Art Camp

July 13- Fossils and Rocks Camp

July 20- Detective Training Camp

I'm a fully grown man and even I want to go to Space Camp! Detective Training Camp sounds pretty cool too. However, these camps are for campers 6 to 10 years old. I am a few years past that requirement, unfortunately.

Each camp will have unique, small-group educational experiences with hands-on activities perfect for kids who enjoy creating and imagining. Plus each camp includes a show in the Koch Immersive Theater.

You can learn more about each summer day camp by clicking here. The Evansville Museum says that you should keep an eye out for sign-ups coming soon.

