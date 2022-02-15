Indiana State Trooper Goes Above and Beyond to Assist Stranded Motorist

Law enforcement lives by one simple motto, protect and serve. Typically, when we think about that motto and the role officers have in society, we think more about the "protect" part. They are who we call when there's a dangerous situation where someone or several people could get hurt. But, they're also there to lend a helping hand in situations that aren't quite as dire as one Indiana State Trooper proved recently when he pulled over to assist a Warrick County resident who found themselves stuck on the side of the road near the busy intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road.

Public Information Trooper, Sergeant Todd Ringle shared a story on his Facebook page Tuesday morning about Trooper Hadley coming to the aid of a motorist who ran into an issue we've all run into at the most inconvenient time, a flat tire. Normally, when a law enforcement officer pulls up behind you, chances are you get a little nervous thinking you've done something wrong. I imagine in this case, the driver was relieved to see Trooper Hadley show up.

Instead of calling for a tow truck, Trooper Hadley went above and beyond the call of duty. He got his hands dirty and began working on changing out the flat tire with the spare, saving the driver time and whatever the cost would have been to have it towed somewhere. Kudos to you, Trooper Hadley.

Going Above and Beyond

This isn't the first time, and likely won't be the last, we've seen local law enforcement go beyond the boundaries of what we think their jobs are. Last summer a couple of Evansville Police Department officers climbed into a storm drain on the Lloyd Expressway to rescue a few ducklings who had fallen in while following their mom across the highway.

After our first snowfall of the year back in early January, Evansville Police Officer Nick Sandullo stepped in and cleared the snow off a woman's windshield while she and her young daughter warmed up in their car.

Then there's the story of EPD Officer Phil Luecke who, after waving to a couple of children at an intersection asked their mother to pull over at a nearby gas station back in February of 2021 so he could surprise them with a couple of gifts he had stashed in back of his cruiser.

The list goes on and on. Each of which proving our local law enforcement officers are equally dedicated to serving residents as they are to protecting them.

[Source: Sgt. Todd Ringle on Facebook]