Have you ever put on your winter coat after storing it away for a year, and inside the pocket you find $5? That's pretty exciting, right? Actually, I would get excited over a heads-up penny! You could have anywhere from $1 or more in Unclaimed Property.

According to the Indiana Unclaimed website, Evansville, Indiana has over 35 Million Dollars in unclaimed property. That is a whole bunch of cash just waiting for someone to claim it. So, I decided to look into it, just in case I had some of that moolah waiting for me.

What the Heck is Unclaimed Property?

CANVA CANVA loading...

Unclaimed property sounds like you have land or a home in your name. It's actually anything from a refund from the BMV, overpayment from certain bills, unclaimed money that you worked for, or even money held in a safe deposit box.

Any financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended period of time is considered unclaimed property. This includes unclaimed wages or commissions; savings and checking accounts; stock dividends; insurance proceeds; underlying shares; customer deposits or overpayments; certificates of deposit; credit balances; refunds; money orders; and safe deposit box contents.

How Do I Know if it's Mine?

There is a super easy-to-use search area on the Indiana Unclaimed website.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Do All States have Unclaimed Property?

If you have lived or worked in other states you should check FindMyFunds.com This site will search all of the states. I lived in Tallahassee way back in 2008, and I found out that I had an 'Undisclosed' amount waiting for me.

Will You Really Get a Check?

Liberty / Canva Liberty / Canva loading...

After following the simple steps, I am now $28 richer! So, yes it does work. My unclaimed money from the cable service that we had in Tallahassee, Florida. Since I have a little extra change, I made a list of things that make finding this money worth it.

5 Things I Might Splurge on with My New Found Money

Makeup

Hair Color

T-Shirt

Dog treats

Girl Scout Cookies

Here's How to Claim Your Unclaimed Property Unclaimed Property is like a shelter for money just waiting for its owner to claim it. There are a few easy ways to search, and then fill out a confidential form in order to get the money that already belongs to you.